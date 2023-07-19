Felix Anudike-Uzomah says he’s 100 percent after thumb surgery

Chiefs first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah wasn’t able to fully participate in the team’s offseason program, but he looks like he’s set for the complete package at training camp.

Anudike-Uzomah had thumb surgery before the draft and the Chiefs limited the edge rusher’s workload as he made his way back to health. On Wednesday, Anudike-Uzomah said that his recovery process has reached the finish line and told reporters that he’s 100 percent.

The Chiefs made Anudike-Uzomah the final pick of the first round after watching him rack up 20.5 sacks over three seasons at Kansas State.

Anudike-Uzomah will join 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu off the edge for the Chiefs. Frank Clark was in the mix for the defending champs last season, but he was released and is now playing for the Broncos.