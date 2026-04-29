Fernando Mendoza will wear No. 15 with the blessing of Tom Flores

Before Tom Flores won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Raiders, he played quarterback in Oakland for seven seasons. He wore No. 15.

The Raiders, who don’t retire jerseys, have issued the number to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It has occurred with the approval of Flores.

“He deserves my blessing,” Flores said, per the team’s official website. “Because if he’s not the real deal, I don’t know what the hell I’m doing.”

Flores, now 89, had more to say.

“He’s perfect,” Flores said of Mendoza. “He can make every throw. He can make the plays. What can’t he do? He does it all. He’s fun to watch. . . . Plus, he’s a good-looking kid. Like me.”

The blessing from Flores is more ceremonial than substantive. Numerous players have worn the number since Flores last did in 1966. As quarterbacks go, Mike Rae wore it in 1976 and 1977, Jeff Hostetler wore it from 1993 through 1996. Matt Flynn wore it in 2013. Gardner Minshew II wore it in 2024. Kenny Pickett wore it in 2025.

Others to wear the number since Flores include John Stone (2004), Jonnie Lee Higgins (2007-10), Michael Crabtree (2015-17), JJ Nelson (2019), Nelson Agholor (2020), and Jaylon Smith (2023).

With the exception of Rae, the number wasn’t worn at all between Flores and Hostetler. Starting this year, Mendoza will be the third quarterback in three years to wear No. 15 for the Raiders.

The Raiders are surely hoping he’ll be wearing it for at least the next 15 seasons.