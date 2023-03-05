Fight breaks out late in XFL game between D.C. and St. Louis

Maybe the way to make XFL 3.0 resonate is to have some drama, off-field and on the field.

On Friday, a strange story emerged regarding a player who’d been cut by the Orlando Guardians and then reinstated for allegedly giving the team’s playbook to opponents. On Sunday, a fight broke out late in a D.C. win over St. Louis.

It happened when the Battlehawks’ latest effort to pull out a last-second win ended with a fourth-and-15 onside-kick alternative ended in a sack. Chaos ensued , and three players were ejected.

Then, after the 3-0 Defenders took a knee to cement a 34-28 victory, multiple St. Louis defenders tried to blow up D.C.'s victory formation, sparking another (but smaller) scrum.

The rough stuff happened after St. Louis scored a late touchdown that, with a two-point conversion, cut the margin to six. Following an interception at the one, D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta’amu fumbled the snap. St. Louis recovered, and quarterback McCarron threw a touchdown pass to receiver Steven Mitchell with 22 seconds left. A two-point conversion, on another throw from McCarron to Mitchell, capped the scoring.

For the game, McCarron completed 26 of 42 passes for 262 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. McCarron also lost a fumble.

The Battlehawks still haven’t played a home game. They’ll take their 2-1 record to St. Louis next weekend, for a visit from Arlington. The next week, the Defenders come to town.

If nothing else, the possible continuation of Sunday’s hostilities could generate a little more interest.