Fire alarm went off at 49ers’ team hotel at 6 a.m.

The 49ers got an early and unwanted wakeup call this morning.

The fire alarm went off at 6 a.m. at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, where the 49ers are staying. A loss prevention officer for the hotel told the San Francisco Chronicle that guests did not have to leave their rooms because building engineers quickly deduced that it was a false alarm.

Still, the alarm was an early-morning annoyance: 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper wrote on social media that the alarm was going off for 18 minutes before it was finally silenced.

The hotel says it believes it has identified the cause of the false alarm and it shouldn’t be an issue again. Police are not involved.