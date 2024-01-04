Fire at Tyreek Hill’s house is ruled accidental

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at the house of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. The authorities have quickly determined that the blaze was not deliberate.

Via WVSN.com, Davie Fire Rescue has described the cause as “unintentional, accidental.” It happened as a result of a child playing with matches or a lighter.

The fire was limited to one room, according to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but Hill was handling it with as much poise as you can hope,” Rosenhaus said.

It’s currently unclear whether Hill and his family will be able to remain in the home while repairs happen. Beyond the fire damage, the house likely sustained water damage via the effort to extinguish the fire.