First-rounder Caleb Banks, seven other picks sign with the Vikings
The Vikings got most of their draft picks signed in one fell swoop.
Eight of the team’s nine picks signed with the team on Friday. That group includes first-round pick Caleb Banks.
Banks was the 18th overall pick and the defensive tackle’s four-year deal includes $21.28 million in fully guaranteed money. As is the case for all first-round picks, Banks’ contract also includes a team option for a fifth season.
The Vikings also signed third-round defensive tackle Domonique Orange, third-round offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan, third-round safety Jakobe Thomas, fifth-round fullback Max Bredeson, fifth-round cornerback Charles Demmings, sixth-round running back Demond Claiborne, and seventh-round center Gavin Gerhardt.
Second-round linebacker Jake Golday is the team’s only unsigned pick.