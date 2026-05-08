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First-rounder Caleb Banks, seven other picks sign with the Vikings

  
Published May 8, 2026 02:32 PM

The Vikings got most of their draft picks signed in one fell swoop.

Eight of the team’s nine picks signed with the team on Friday. That group includes first-round pick Caleb Banks.

Banks was the 18th overall pick and the defensive tackle’s four-year deal includes $21.28 million in fully guaranteed money. As is the case for all first-round picks, Banks’ contract also includes a team option for a fifth season.

The Vikings also signed third-round defensive tackle Domonique Orange, third-round offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan, third-round safety Jakobe Thomas, fifth-round fullback Max Bredeson, fifth-round cornerback Charles Demmings, sixth-round running back Demond Claiborne, and seventh-round center Gavin Gerhardt.

Second-round linebacker Jake Golday is the team’s only unsigned pick.