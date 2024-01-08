Fletcher Cox: No matter what went on, it’s a whole new season

The Eagles play another game next weekend.

Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on whether you’re a glass is half-full or half-empty person. The latter would see the fact that the Eagles have advanced to the playoffs after losing five of their last six games as little more than a chance to extend their misery a bit longer with a loss on the road to a Buccaneers team that squeezed into the playoffs with a 9-0 win over the two-win Panthers on Sunday.

The glass is half-full type would see the game as a chance for the Eagles to recover enough of the mojo that helped them to a 10-1 start to beat the Bucs and give themselves a chance to win again in the divisional round of the playoffs. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said after Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Giants that he’s trying to take that approach to the coming week.

“We get to go out and play again next week,” Cox said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “You’re speaking on our last six weeks, and I’m speaking on the weekend we got coming up, ahead of us. I want to think positive and not negative. It’s a whole brand new season for everybody − no matter went on in the past, no matter what went on. Obviously, we wanted to come out and play good, to kind of build. But obviously, we didn’t.”

The Eagles are dealing with a number of injuries to key players on top of the poor play that made the last six weeks of the regular season feel like a death march, so there’s not likely to be much confidence in their ability to right the ship long enough to advance to the postseason. As Cox points out, though, they have a chance and we’ll find out soon if they can make anything of it.