Fletcher Cox ruled out for Sunday

Veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox won’t be part of the Eagles’ bid to improve to 5-0 this weekend.

Cox had an epidural injection in his back this week in a bid to alleviate the discomfort Cox has been having in recent weeks. He did not practice at all this week, but the hope is that his absence is a brief one.

Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) is also out while Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, and Moro Ojoro are the healthy defensive tackles for Philadelphia.

Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring) and guard Cam Jurgens (foot) are the other players the Eagles have ruled out this week. Wide receiver Britain Covey (concussion) is their lone questionable player.