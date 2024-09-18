For the fifth time, Maxx Crosby named AFC defensive player of the week

Maxx Crosby was dominant in the Raiders’ 26-23 victory over the Ravens and now he’s been recognized for the effort.

Crosby has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Playing every defensive snap for Las Vegas in the contest, Crosby recorded six total tackles with four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and a pass defensed.

It’s the fifth time Crosby has been named defensive player of the week, which is the most of any defensive player in franchise history.

Crosby currently leads the league with five tackles for loss. He has 3.0 sacks and five QB hits.

The Raiders will play their home opener this weekend against the Panthers.