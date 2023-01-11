 Skip navigation
For upcoming postseason game at Bills, Dolphins are biggest wild-card underdog ever

  
Published January 11, 2023 03:24 PM
Michael Holley and J.A. Adande discuss the incredible news that Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after suffering cardiac arrest.

The Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, in their playoff game at Buffalo. That development has moved the betting line to historic levels.

Buffalo has moved to a 13-point favorite. We’ve seen lines as high as 13.5.

Via ESPN Stats & Information, a 13-point spread would be a record high for wild-card weekend. The previous record as 12.

It’s no surprise, given that the No. 2 seed no longer gets a bye, instead facing the No. 7 seed. The fact that the Dolphins don’t have their starting quarterback makes it even worse.

And, frankly, 13 points doesn’t seem high enough. Especially if Damar Hamlin, now out of the hospital, makes an on-field appearance before the game.