Forecast goes from bad to worse for Buffalo on Sunday

The NFL has not one but two potential weather issues for wild-card weekend. And the situation in Buffalo keeps getting worse.

The National Weather Service has warned that "[h]eavy lake effect snow bands with gusty winds will occur east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Saturday through Sunday night,” and that snow bands will impact Buffalo.

“Travel will be difficult to near impossible within snow bands,” the NWS said.

Meanwhile, New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the region.

The NFL has previously said there are no plans to move the game. Plans might have to change, if they hope to get the game played.

And if the game isn’t moved, the conditions could make it hard for the cameras to capture the action, according to Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel.

We’ve asked the NFL again whether plans have changed. At some point, it could be too late to change them.