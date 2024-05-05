 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Bears quarterback Bob Avellini dies at 70

  
Published May 5, 2024 01:24 PM

Former Bears quarterback Bob Avellini died on Saturday at the age of 70.

Avellini joined the Bears as a 1975 sixth-round pick — Walter Payton was Chicago’s first-round pick that year — and started four games during his rookie season. He started 40 more regular season games over the next three seasons and made his only playoff appearance in a loss to the Cowboys after the 1977 season.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind; a fierce and tough competitor,” the Bears said in a statement. “He’s perhaps best remembered for leading the Bears on an improbable run in 1977 to our first postseason appearance in 14 years. He will be missed.”

Avellini remained with the Bears until he was released during the 1984 season. He finished out the year with the Jets and spent time with the Cowboys in the 1986 preseason before retiring.