Former Bears quarterback Bob Avellini dies at 70

Former Bears quarterback Bob Avellini died on Saturday at the age of 70.

Avellini joined the Bears as a 1975 sixth-round pick — Walter Payton was Chicago’s first-round pick that year — and started four games during his rookie season. He started 40 more regular season games over the next three seasons and made his only playoff appearance in a loss to the Cowboys after the 1977 season.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind; a fierce and tough competitor,” the Bears said in a statement. “He’s perhaps best remembered for leading the Bears on an improbable run in 1977 to our first postseason appearance in 14 years. He will be missed.”

Avellini remained with the Bears until he was released during the 1984 season. He finished out the year with the Jets and spent time with the Cowboys in the 1986 preseason before retiring.