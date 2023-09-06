Former Bucs, Bills receiver Mike Williams is on life support after construction accident

Former Buccaneers and Bills receiver Mike Williams is on life support after suffering injuries last week in a construction accident.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, citing the mother of Williams’s eight-year-old daughter, reports that Williams is in intensive care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

One outlet in Buffalo reported that Williams had died. Many others repeated the story.

“They were waiting on me and [his daughter],” Tierney Lyle told Stroud. “We’re here and still trying to figure it out. . . . He was asleep when we went in there and he woke up when he heard our voices and his daughter’s voice. And he looked around, and he blinked and he was crying but he can’t move.”

Lyle said she believed the plan was to remove Williams from life support. That has not yet happened.

Williams was a fourth-round pick in 2010. He spent four years with the Buccaneers and one with the Bills.

