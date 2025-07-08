Former Cowboys TE Pettis Norman dies at 86

Former Cowboys tight end Pettis Norman has died, the team announced Monday. Norman was 86.

“We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman,” the team wrote in a statement. “Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently.”

The Dallas Texans selected Norman in the 16th round of the 1962 AFL Draft, but he never played for the Texans. Norman signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

He played for the Cowboys from 1962-70, catching 124 passes for 1,672 yards and 14 touchdowns. He joined the San Diego Chargers in 1971 and caught 59 passes for 820 yards and one touchdown in three seasons.

After his football career, Pettis worked in real estate, apartments, restaurant franchising and single-family housing. He created five companies under the umbrella of PNI Industries.

"[Norman] passed away peacefully in his sleep . . . surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, grandson, and great grandchildren,” the family’s statement reads. “A strong advocate for civil rights and dedicated to creating opportunities for all, Mr. Norman was a respected business executive and civic leader, known widely for his accomplishments both on and off the field. He leaves behind a legacy of selfless leadership, advocacy on behalf of underserved people, and a deep commitment to his community.”