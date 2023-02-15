Former Eagles safety Chris Maragos wins $43.5 million medical malpractice verdict

Chris Maragos, who played safety for three NFL teams, had his career cut short by injury. He recently received millions in damages at a trial regarding alleged malpractice committed in connection with his knee injury.

Specifically, $43.5 million.

Via CBS Philadelphia, a local jury entered the verdict against Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics. The case arose from the treatment of a knee injury Maragos suffered in October 2017.

Maragos alleged that the doctors failed to properly treat a meniscus tear in his knee. The injury had been diagnosed and treated as a torn PCL.

Bradley is the Steelers’ team surgeon . Rothman provides medical services to Eagles players.

Undrafted in 2010, Maragos spent one season with the 49ers, three with the Seahawks, and five with the Eagles.

Witnesses in the trial included former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, former Eagles tight end Trey Burton, and former Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks.

“On Sunday, my team played in the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care,” Maragos said in a release. “While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams’ medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts.”

The verdict undoubtedly will be appealed, and it could be reduced if not overturned. Still, as legal cases go, it’s always better to have a multi-million-dollar verdict pending on appeal than to not have one.