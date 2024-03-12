Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel sentenced to over six years in prison

Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel was sentenced to more than six years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling $22 million while working for the team.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Patel will have to spend six-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple infractions late last year. Patel used the money to gamble and, per prosecutors, finance a life of luxury.

Patel has also been ordered to pay more than $21 million in restitution and he will remain on supervised release for three years after serving his prison sentence.

Patel worked for the Jaguars from 2018 until 2023 and he was accused of fabricating purchases and transactions in order to funnel money to himself.