Former NFL All-Pro Barry Wilburn dies at 62

The family of former NFL All-Pro Barry Wilburn confirmed that he died in a house fire in Memphis on February 6 at the age of 62.

Wilburn played college football at Ole Miss and was an eighth-round pick by Washington in 1985. He played for the team through the 1989 season and also saw time for the Browns and Eagles during his NFL days.

Wilburn led the NFL with nine interceptions during the 1987 season and was voted an All-Pro on his way to winning a Super Bowl ring. Wilburn was also part of a Grey Cup champion during his time in the CFL.

Wilburn finished his NFL career with 246 tackles, 20 interceptions, a forced fumble and six fumble recoveries in 91 regular season games. He also had three playoff interceptions during the 1987 Super Bowl run and returned an interception for a touchdown while with the Eagles in the 1995 playoffs.