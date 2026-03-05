Former Packers president and CEO Bob Harlan dies at 89

Bob Harlan, who served for 19 years as president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 89.

The team announced Harlan’s passing on Thursday.

“The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan,” Packers president and CEO Ed Policy said. “Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.”

Harlan was hired by the Packers in 1971, as the assistant General Manager. He became the team president and CEO (the highest position in the publicly-owned franchise) in 1989. The team quickly reversed two decades of on-field struggles, becoming a perennial contender and appearing in two Super Bowls before his retirement in 2008.

For 13 straight seasons, from 1992 through 2004, the Packers finished at .500 or better.

Harlan is survived by his wife, Madelaine, and six children. His son, Kevin, is a prominent sports broadcaster. Another son, Bryan, is a sports agent whose clients include Giants coach John Harbaugh.