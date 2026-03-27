Former Raider Barret Robbins dies at 52

The Raiders announced the death of their former center Barret Robbins at the age of 52 on Friday.

Robbins was a 1995 second-round pick by the Raiders and remained with the team for his entire career.

Robbins became a starter in his second season and was a first-team All-Pro in 2002. He also made his only Pro Bowl that year and he started 105 times before retiring after the 2003 season.

Robbins is best known for going missing the day before the Raiders played the Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2022 season. Robbins returned to the team ahead of the game, but did not play and later attributed his disappearance to a mental health episode caused by a failure to take his medication.