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Former Steelers QB John Rhys Plumlee lands in the UFL

  
Published May 3, 2026 06:39 PM

After drafting quarterback Drew Allar last month, the Steelers moved on from quarterback/receiver John Rhys Plumlee. In lieu of looking for another landing spot on a 90-man offseason roster, Plumlee has made the leap to the UFL.

The spring league announced on Saturday that the Houston Gamblers have signed Plumlee. He was listed in the announcement only as a quarterback.

The Gamblers have had injury issues at the quarterback position. On Friday, the Gamblers lost to the Columbus Aviators, falling to 2-4.

Rhys Plumlee, who played college football at Ole Miss and UCF, entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. He has spent time with the Steelers, Jaguars, and Seahawks.

Late in the 2024 season, Plumlee was signed to Seattle’s active roster as a receiver. He has appeared in no regular-season games.