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Steelers release QB/WR John Rhys Plumlee

  
Published April 28, 2026 04:13 PM

The Steelers released quarterback/wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee.

Plumlee, 25, confirmed his departure on social media.

“Thankful for my time in Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization! Can’t wait to see what’s next!” Plumlee wrote.

He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and served as the fourth quarterback during training camp while experimenting as a wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner.

The Steelers cut him out of the preseason.

He returned to the team on Oct. 29, 2025, signing with the practice squad, and signed a futures contract after the season.

Plumlee has also spent time with the Jaguars and Seahawks.