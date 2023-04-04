 Skip navigation
Foster Moreau returns to Saints’ team facility, reportedly to finish his physical

  
Published April 4, 2023 03:07 PM
The NFL’s personnel notice showed a visit to the Saints’ team facility by free agent tight end Foster Moreau. Moreau had a physical with the Saints two weeks ago, and a team physician, Dr. John Amoss, discovered a golf-ball-size lump on the left side of Moreau’s collarbone.

A biopsy confirmed the Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis.

Moreau announced last week he was stepping away from football.

According to John Hendrix of SI.com, Moreau returned to the Saints’ facility Tuesday to complete his physical .

The Saints could sign Moreau and place him on the non-football illness list.

It is possible Moreau could play this season. Defensive back Eric Berry and running back James Conner turned to playing within 7-8 months after being diagnosed with the disease.

Moreau, a fourth-round selection of the Raiders in 2019, has played 61 career games with nine starts.