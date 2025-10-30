Fox extends deadline for responding to the Mark Sanchez-related lawsuit until November 27

The criminal case against former NFL quarterback and current Fox broadcaster Mark Sanchez is moving quickly. The civil case against Sanchez and Fox is not.

Via Lauren Conlin of Los Angeles Magazine, Fox has exercised an automatic right to extend by 30 days its deadline for responding to the complaint filed by Perry Toles, a 69-year-old truck driver whom Sanchez allegedly assaulted earlier this month.

Fox has been sued for negligent hiring, supervision, and retention of Sanchez. Basically, Tole will argue that Fox knew or should have known that Sanchez had a propensity to do the things he allegedly did in Indianapolis — basically, become extremely inebriated (allegedly) and assault a stranger (allegedly). The evidence developed during discovery will become critical to proving whether Fox was on notice that their employee posed an unreasonable risk to others when traveling to various cities to participate in the broadcast of NFL games.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Week 4 Raiders-Colts game. He was stabbed multiple times during the incident.

Fox’s response to Tole’s complaint is due on or before November 27. Fox can respond to the various allegations in the complaint or file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The criminal case against Sanchez is due to go to trial on December 11. Civil cases often go to trial within 18 to 24 months after being filed. Most civil cases are settled.