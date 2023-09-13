Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira could miss the season due to back surgery

Fox analyst Mike Pereira, one of the very best at candidly and succinctly explaining any and all of the various provisions of the NFL rulebook, might not be involved in the game this season.

Via Jordan Bondurant of Barrett Sports Media, Pereira has disclosed that he has a back problem that will soon lead to surgery. It could keep Pereira off the air all year long.

“Well, the season is starting and for me, I am on IR,” Pereira tweeted. “Bad back and soon to come surgery keeps me from traveling and keeps me home. You are blessed not to see me on the tube for . . . possibly the season. I will be able to answer your questions during the week that you might have.”

If Pereira will be confined to his home, there surely could be a way to set him up to contribute from there. While Fox also has Dean Blandino, the two former leaders of the NFL’s officiating department give Fox an impressive one-two punch. Fox will be better for it if they can use both of them to help fans and media understand the calls made and not made during games.