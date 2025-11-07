 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Fox Sports parts ways with Mark Sanchez

  
Published November 7, 2025 01:06 PM

In a move that has been expected since last month’s bizarre incident in Indianapolis, Fox Sports has parted ways with former NFL quarterback and game analyst Mark Sanchez.

Via Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, Fox has announced that Sanchez and Fox Sports have parted ways.

“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network,” a Fox spokesperson said, per Marchand. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

Sanchez was stabbed in an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver on October 4. Sanchez was later charged with multiple crimes, including felony battery.

The truck driver, Perry Tole, also filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox. That dynamic prompted speculation that Fox would circle the wagons around Sanchez, given the company’s potential liability for negligent hiring, supervision, and retention of Sanchez.

It’s possible, if not likely, that Fox’s lawyers fully investigated the situation and concluded that Sanchez knows nothing that could hurt the company’s interests in the case. Alternatively (or additionally), it’s possible that Fox and Sanchez negotiated a settlement agreement that requires him to cooperate with the joint defense against the lawsuit — and that Fox’s lawyers have secured from Sanchez a statement that prevents a potentially disgruntled Sanchez from later giving testimony that would fuel the claims against Fox.

Regardless, Sanchez’s time with Fox is over.