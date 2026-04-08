Francis Mauigoa will attend Combine medical recheck to have his back examined

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has a back issue that NFL teams want to get another look at.

Mauigoa will attend the Combine medical recheck on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Combine recheck is for players who have had a medical issue flagged to get a medical examination that all 32 teams will have access to.

According to the report, Mauigoa will undergo additional imaging for a minor back issue that caused him some discomfort last season. He is not expected to need immediate surgery for the disc issue.

Mauigoa is the betting favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted and projects to get drafted somewhere around Picks 6 through 10.

The 6-foot-5, 329-pound Mauigoa is only 20 years old and can probably still get stronger and more athletic, but he’s already got NFL size, strength and quickness. Mauigoa was an All-American last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best offensive lineman.