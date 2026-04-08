 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Francis Mauigoa will attend Combine medical recheck to have his back examined

  
Published April 8, 2026 05:20 PM

Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has a back issue that NFL teams want to get another look at.

Mauigoa will attend the Combine medical recheck on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Combine recheck is for players who have had a medical issue flagged to get a medical examination that all 32 teams will have access to.

According to the report, Mauigoa will undergo additional imaging for a minor back issue that caused him some discomfort last season. He is not expected to need immediate surgery for the disc issue.

Mauigoa is the betting favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted and projects to get drafted somewhere around Picks 6 through 10.

The 6-foot-5, 329-pound Mauigoa is only 20 years old and can probably still get stronger and more athletic, but he’s already got NFL size, strength and quickness. Mauigoa was an All-American last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best offensive lineman.