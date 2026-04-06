Francis Mauigoa favored to be the first offensive lineman drafted
As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is separating himself from the pack as the consensus best offensive lineman available.
Mauigoa is a strong -235 betting favorite to be the first lineman drafted. The odds suggest Mauigoa probably won’t be drafted in the Top 5 picks (+175 odds) but almost certainly will be among the Top 10 picks (-370 odds).
The 6-foot-5, 329-pound Mauigoa is only 20 years old and can probably still get stronger and more athletic, but he’s already got NFL size, strength and quickness. Mauigoa was an All-American last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best offensive lineman.
If Mauigoa isn’t the first offensive lineman drafted, the next-shortest odds go to Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling at +300, Utah tackle Spencer Fano at +600 and Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor at +1700.