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Francis Mauigoa favored to be the first offensive lineman drafted

  
Published April 6, 2026 03:34 PM

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is separating himself from the pack as the consensus best offensive lineman available.

Mauigoa is a strong -235 betting favorite to be the first lineman drafted. The odds suggest Mauigoa probably won’t be drafted in the Top 5 picks (+175 odds) but almost certainly will be among the Top 10 picks (-370 odds).

The 6-foot-5, 329-pound Mauigoa is only 20 years old and can probably still get stronger and more athletic, but he’s already got NFL size, strength and quickness. Mauigoa was an All-American last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best offensive lineman.

If Mauigoa isn’t the first offensive lineman drafted, the next-shortest odds go to Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling at +300, Utah tackle Spencer Fano at +600 and Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor at +1700.