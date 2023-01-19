Frank Clark off injury report, Mecole Hardman ruled out for Saturday

The Chiefs will officially have one of their top edge rushers for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

But as it appeared, they won’t have one of their key receivers back quite yet.

Defensive end Frank Clark has no injury status and is set to play in the divisional round. Clark has been dealing with a groin injury suffered in the Week 18 win over Las Vegas. While Clark was limited for Kansas City’s Tuesday and Wednesday practices, he was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, however, has been ruled out with his pelvis injury. Hardman did not practice all week. Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that Hardman, who hasn’t played since Week Nine, is still working through his injury.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) and receiver Skyy Moore (hand) were full participants all week and have no game status.

While running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson have been practicing this week, Reid told reporters they will “probably not” be activated for Saturday.