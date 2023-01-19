 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Clark off injury report, Mecole Hardman ruled out for Saturday

  
Published January 19, 2023 10:52 AM
nbc_pft_qbcomebackdraft_230118
January 18, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rank which of the remaining QBs they'd be most confident in if their teams were to be down in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs will officially have one of their top edge rushers for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

But as it appeared, they won’t have one of their key receivers back quite yet.

Defensive end Frank Clark has no injury status and is set to play in the divisional round. Clark has been dealing with a groin injury suffered in the Week 18 win over Las Vegas. While Clark was limited for Kansas City’s Tuesday and Wednesday practices, he was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, however, has been ruled out with his pelvis injury. Hardman did not practice all week. Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that Hardman, who hasn’t played since Week Nine, is still working through his injury.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) and receiver Skyy Moore (hand) were full participants all week and have no game status.

While running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson have been practicing this week, Reid told reporters they will “probably not” be activated for Saturday.