Frank Reich gets his first win at Stanford, over Bill O’Brien and Boston College

Former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich earned his first win as interim head coach at Stanford on Saturday night — by beating Boston College and former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, whom Reich had coached against seven times in the NFL.

Stanford’s 30-20 win over Boston College was the Cardinal’s first win since Stanford General Manager Andrew Luck named Reich the school’s interim head coach. Stanford ha an ugly start to the season with losses to Hawaii and BYU but looked much better against Boston College. Both Stanford and Boston College are now 1-2.

Reich was 5-2 coaching against O’Brien in the NFL, with the Colts winning four of their six regular-season matchups against the Texans in the three years both men coached in the AFC South, and Reich’s Colts also winning once in the playoffs.

Luck was hired to rebuild Stanford’s football program, and he hired Reich, his former Colts head coach, after firing Troy Taylor in March. It’s unclear whether Reich will eventually have the “interim” tag removed from his title and stay beyond this season, but he took a first step toward righting the ship on Saturday.