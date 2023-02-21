 Skip navigation
Frank Reich “really not ready” to say if Panthers will bring in Derek Carr for a visit

  
Published February 21, 2023 06:43 AM
nbc_pft_carrlandingspotsdraft_230215
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Derek Carr, naming the Saints, Jets, Panthers, and Buccaneers as early frontrunners.

Quarterback Derek Carr is a free agent and is free to sign with any team at any time because he was released.

The Panthers ostensibly need a quarterback with Sam Darnold set to be an unrestricted free agent and P.J. Walker headed for restricted free agency next month.

So, will Carolina bring in Carr for a visit?

Head coach Frank Reich wasn’t ready to say one way or another when asked that question on Tuesday.

Interesting question ,” Reich said in his press conference. “We’re really literally sitting down with the guys today. First staff meeting will be tomorrow. But I’ve kind of met with guys individually saying, here’s what we’re doing. Step one, let’s evaluate our roster. So, we’re really just starting that process. So, step two, evaluate the free agents. Everybody got their list. Step three, now we’re going to the college guys.

“So, that process has literally [just] begun, so really not ready to discuss the specifics of that because we’re really just beginning.”

Carr has already had visits with the Saints and the Jets, both of which reportedly went well. But Carr’s brother, David, said on Monday that Derek’s search for a new team will be “a long process .”