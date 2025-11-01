Frankie Luvu fined $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle

The NFL fined Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu a second time for a hip-drop tackle.

Luvu, whose base salary for this season is $9.125 million, will forfeit $46,372 for this week.

He was not penalized for the illegal tackle of Chiefs tight end Noah Gray after a 15-yard gain with 10:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Luvu lost $23,186, the standard first fine for a hip-drop tackle, on a tackle of Falcons quarterback Michael Penix in the second quarter of Week 4.

He also had a hip-drop tackle of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the postseason that cost him $16,883.

That’s three fines for Luvu for hip-drop tackles in the past 10 games.