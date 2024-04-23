 Skip navigation
Fred Warner admits “huge surprise” at departure of Arik Armstead

  
Published April 22, 2024 11:10 PM

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead and linebacker Fred Warner were teammates for six seasons. Warner expected the relationship to last longer.

But the 49ers released Armstead after the team wanted him to take a substantial pay cut, and he refused, later saying he felt “disrespected” by the offer.

Huge surprise,” Warner said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Ever since I’ve been here, we called him the blueprint for how to be a Niner. That was the longest-tenured Niner that’s been here and a guy that’s done it right through and through.”

Armstead spent nine seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers made him a first-round pick, but he missed 13 games over the past two seasons and was scheduled to make $17.4 million in base salary in 2024.

Now, Armstead is in Jacksonville.

“There are decisions that have to be made,” Warner said. “This is a business at the end of the day. And, for him, I’m happy for him and the new opportunity that he has in Jacksonville to go and succeed there and provide for his family.”

The 49ers traded for Maliek Collins and signed free agent Jordan Elliott. They also could draft a defensive tackle.

“We obviously got some big shoes to fill at that position,” Warner said. “And it’s not up to just one guy to just come in and be the new Arik Armstead. It’s going to take the whole group to elevate their game to make up for that. So yeah, sad to see him go, for sure.”