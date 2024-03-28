Arik Armstead on 49ers: I did feel extremely disrespected

Arik Armstead has found a new home with the Jaguars, but he has something to say about his departure from the 49ers.

The veteran defensive tackle posted a trailer for an episode of his “Third and Long” podcast, during which he takes issue with the way his release was handled.

“First off, I want to say I don’t have any animosity toward the organization — Kyle [Shanahan], John [Lynch], the York family,” Armstead says in the video. “I did feel extremely disrespected.”

Armstead notes that the 49ers did extend him an offer, though he mutes the audio in the trailer when he says the exact amount in millions.

“Nine years of me being there, the fans deserve to know what happened,” Armstead said. “You know, I had to make some decisions.”

Armstead, 30, was the No. 17 overall pick of the 2015 draft. He is now back with the G.M. who selected him in Trent Baalke, who has the same role with the Jaguars.

In 116 games with San Francisco, Armstead tallied 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 QB hits.

His full podcast is slated to drop at some point on Thursday.