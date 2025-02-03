 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fred Warner: We can get back to being dominant with Robert Saleh

  
Published February 3, 2025 09:13 AM

Part of the 49ers’ plan to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season is the return of Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator.

Saleh held the job from 2017-2020 and parleyed his success into becoming the head coach of the Jets for a less successful run that ended five games into the 2024 season. Saleh interviewed for other head coaching jobs last month, but wound up returning to Kyle Shanahan’s staff and that came as good news to linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner said Saleh was “amazing” for his development as a young player and that he believes the 49ers “have an opportunity to do something special this year” with Saleh back on the staff.

“Just get back to being dominant,” Warner told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “That’s just what I’m used to. And it’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of hard effort, but I know we’re capable of doing it.”

The 49ers will need better health in addition to anything Saleh brings to the table in order to get back to the top of the NFC, but Warner likely isn’t the only member of the team who feels that the reunion can be a big step back toward contention.