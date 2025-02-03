Fred Warner: We can get back to being dominant with Robert Saleh

Part of the 49ers’ plan to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season is the return of Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator.

Saleh held the job from 2017-2020 and parleyed his success into becoming the head coach of the Jets for a less successful run that ended five games into the 2024 season. Saleh interviewed for other head coaching jobs last month, but wound up returning to Kyle Shanahan’s staff and that came as good news to linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner said Saleh was “amazing” for his development as a young player and that he believes the 49ers “have an opportunity to do something special this year” with Saleh back on the staff.

“Just get back to being dominant,” Warner told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “That’s just what I’m used to. And it’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of hard effort, but I know we’re capable of doing it.”

The 49ers will need better health in addition to anything Saleh brings to the table in order to get back to the top of the NFC, but Warner likely isn’t the only member of the team who feels that the reunion can be a big step back toward contention.