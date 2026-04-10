Free agent CB Jack Jones visits the 49ers

The 49ers spent some time with a possible veteran addition to their secondary on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Jones visited with the 49ers. It’s the first reported visit for Jones since he became a free agent last month.

Jones played in Miami last season and started all 17 games for the Dolphins. He had 77 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

Jones was a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Patriots and moved on to the Raiders after being waived in November 2023. He had 136 tackles, seven interceptions, four interception return touchdowns, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery before getting to Miami.