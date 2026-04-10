 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent CB Jack Jones visits the 49ers

  
Published April 10, 2026 05:40 PM

The 49ers spent some time with a possible veteran addition to their secondary on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Jones visited with the 49ers. It’s the first reported visit for Jones since he became a free agent last month.

Jones played in Miami last season and started all 17 games for the Dolphins. He had 77 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

Jones was a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Patriots and moved on to the Raiders after being waived in November 2023. He had 136 tackles, seven interceptions, four interception return touchdowns, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery before getting to Miami.