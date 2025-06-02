Free agent OT Jedrick Wills plans to fully heal before signing with a team

Free agent offensive tackle Jedrick Wills plans to sit out most, if not all, of the 2025 season to fully recover from his injuries, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Wills is trying to rehab a knee injury.

He injured the MCL in his right knee in November of 2023 and underwent arthroscopic surgery. He missed nine games that season and 12 more in 2024 with lingering issues.

Wills, 26, believes taking the time to fully heal will be the “best move for the long-term future of his career,” per Schultz.

The Browns made Wills a first-round pick in 2020, and he started 45 games his first three seasons and 13 the past two.