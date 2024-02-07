G.M. Joe Hortiz echoes Jim Harbaugh, says Chargers will win multiple championships

In his first press conference as the head coach of the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh said that winning one Super Bowl wasn’t enough because “our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships.”

The team’s new General Manager isn’t viewing the mission any differently. Hortiz, who helped build two Super Bowl champs with the Ravens, had his introductory press conference on Tuesday and he showed that he shares the same goal as Harbaugh at the end of his opening statement.

“We’re going to get those multiple championships,” Hortiz said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re going to do that. We’re going to bring you a trophy, [Chargers owner Dean Spanos]. We’re going to get it done. I have four boys that have two rings. We’re getting the other two, at least, and we’re going to keep trying to go.”

Harbaugh came close to winning a Super Bowl over Hortiz’s Ravens when he was the head coach of the 49ers. The Chargers are betting that partnering the two men up will get them all the way to the top of the mountain.