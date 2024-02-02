Jim Harbaugh targets “multiple, multiple championships” with Chargers

The lure of a Lombardi Trophy brought Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL. And he wants more than one of them.

“It needs to be multiple, multiple championships,” Harbaugh told reporters on Thursday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “We’re going to be humble. Humble and hungry. But that’s our goal. Our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships.”

The part about treating people in a first-class manner is easy, for those who truly are committed to it. The part about winning multiple championships is hard. Especially in the AFC West, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be hanging around for the next decade, or longer.

Even without Mahomes in Kansas City, it would be difficult to win multiple championships to win multiple championships. Harbaugh is 60. How long will he be with the Chargers, at most? Ten years? Twelve?

No, it won’t be easy. That’s not to say it will be impossible. Someone has to win the championship. But 32 teams want to do it, every year.

The reality is that, in any given year, 10 or 12 teams are serious contenders to do it. Harbaugh’s presence moved the 49ers into the category. His arrival in L.A. could have the same impact.

Still, even with a one-in-10 shot at winning it all, it will not be easy.