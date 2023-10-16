Gardner Minshew: I was just careless with the ball

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew had a rough return to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Minshew played one of the worst games of his career in the 37-20 loss. He finished the game 33-of-55 passing for 329 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions, and a lost fumble.

Minshew’s first giveaway came on the first play of Indianapolis’ second drive. One interception came in the second quarter, followed by another in the third, and a final in the fourth.

Jacksonville ended up scoring 17 points off of the four turnovers.

“They did a good job,” Minshew said in his postgame press conference. “You know, they got some pressure, but at the end of the day, I was careless with the ball. I didn’t do a good enough job taking care of it.

“I put our team in a really bad spot, and it’s not fair to the rest of the guys, so I’m really going to look at those, hold myself accountable. We’re not going to tuck our tail. We’re not going to drop our chin. We’re just going to keep rushing through and learn from it and we’ll come out the other side better.”

It was also Minshew’s first start in Jacksonville since the team traded him to the Eagles back in 2021.

“It’s tough, you know, obviously it was great to see everybody here,” Minshew said. “A lot of great memories being here. Obviously, you want to win every game, so that hurts. But, yeah, I was definitely touched come back here and play today.”

Minshew has generally been productive for the Colts when playing this season, helping lead the club to a victory over Baltimore in Week 3. He’ll have a chance to right the ship next week when the Colts host the Browns.