Gardner Minshew: I’ve come to the Colts to work hard and have fun

The Colts added quarterback Gardner Minshew last week on a one-year deal worth a reported $3.5 million.

Minshew has plenty of familiarity with new Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen, as Steichen was Minshew’s offensive coordinator for the last two years with Philadelphia. That was an obvious draw for him to sign with the Colts.

“Fired up to be working with Shane again,” Minshew said in his introductory press conference. “He’s a guy I have a ton of respect for, not only as a coach but just as a guy. I’m really excited for how he is going to be as a head coach.

“One of the biggest things about Shane is he’s just straight up. He tells it like it is. He’s himself all the time. I think that allows for open and honest communication, especially in the quarterback room and that’s imperative. The connection between the quarterback and the play caller, you really have to understand not only what he’s calling but why he’s calling it. I think that’s huge.”

Indianapolis is widely expected to select a quarterback with their first pick in this spring’s draft — whether that’s at No. 4 overall or higher if the club trades up. That plus Minshew’s contract figures makes it seem like Minshew is in Indianapolis to back up whatever rookie QB comes in.

“I really don’t have any expectations,” Minshew said of his role in Indianapolis. “I’ve come here to work hard and to have fun. I think if we do that every day we’re going to end up in a good place. Just get better every day and we’ll end up where we do.”

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Minshew has appeared in 32 games with 24 starts for the Jaguars and Eagles. He’s completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 6,632 yards with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.