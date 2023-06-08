 Skip navigation
Garett Bolles: I’m ready for Russell Wilson’s critics to “eat crow” this year

  
Published June 8, 2023 02:04 PM
June 8, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Which Doesn’t Belong and Why” to discuss QBs in the second year of their offenses, WRs looking to rebound and teams eligible for Hard Knocks.

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is charged with protecting quarterback Russell Wilson during the regular season and he’s standing up for Wilson during the offseason as well.

It has not been hard to find criticism of Wilson over the last year given his subpar play with the Broncos and reports about things like Wilson having an office at the team facility and which teammates were invited to his birthday party. Bolles said on Thursday that he was angry “with what came out” about a player he called “phenomenal” and said that he expects “one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game the last 10 years” to find his groove this time around.

“He’s a great dude, he’s the same guy every single day, he works his butt off ,’' Bolles said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “And I’m ready for that stuff to go away and when it goes, everyone’s going to eat crow.”

Given the price paid in the trade for Wilson, he’ll need to have a massive rebound in order for all of the narratives about the decision to deal for him to change. Something smaller than that could still mean more wins for the Broncos, however, and the team will likely settle for that after such a rough 2022.