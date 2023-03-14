 Skip navigation
Garrett Bradbury agrees to new deal with Vikings

  
Published March 14, 2023 10:24 AM
Center Garrett Bradbury will be staying in Minnesota.

According to multiple reports, Bradbury has agreed to a three-year, $15.75 million contract to remain with the Vikings.

The Vikings did not exercise Bradbury’s fifth-year option before the 2022 season, but they decided to bring him back after he started 12 regular season games and a playoff game. Bradbury has started all 60 games he’s played since the Vikings made him the 18th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Bradbury was the only starter on the Vikings offensive line set for free agency this offseason. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said recently that the team expects right tackle Brian O’Neill back for camp after tearing his Achilles.