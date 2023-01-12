 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Bradbury has full participation Thursday; Cameron Dantzler remains out

  
Published January 12, 2023 12:42 PM
nbc_pft_vikingsgiants_230112
January 12, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss what mindset Kirk Cousins needs to have against the Giants and why relying on Justin Jefferson will be key for the Vikings.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a full practice Thursday, putting him on track to return to game action this weekend.

Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15.

Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back injury when he was involved in a car wreck Dec. 17 that aggravated his injury.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) went from limited participation Wednesday to a full participant Thursday.

Those were the only two changes to the team’s report.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle/personal) remained out, and safety Harrison Smith (knee) was limited.

Defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder) went through another full practice.