Garrett Bradbury has full participation Thursday; Cameron Dantzler remains out

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a full practice Thursday, putting him on track to return to game action this weekend.

Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15.

Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back injury when he was involved in a car wreck Dec. 17 that aggravated his injury.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) went from limited participation Wednesday to a full participant Thursday.

Those were the only two changes to the team’s report.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle/personal) remained out, and safety Harrison Smith (knee) was limited.

Defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder) went through another full practice.