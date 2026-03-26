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Garrett Nussmeier says he’s set to meet with Jets, Rams, Colts

  
Published March 26, 2026 10:21 AM

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier did not have the 2025 season he had envisioned after suffering a significant abdominal injury at the beginning of training camp.

But there are still several teams that are interested in him ahead of the 2026 draft.

In an interview with NFL Network this week, Nussmeier revealed he’s set to have workouts with the Jets and Rams, as well as take a top-30 pre-draft visit with the Colts.

I’ve got a lot of stuff coming up. I’ve got the Jets coming in the next couple of days here. I’ve got the Rams coming into town. I’m heading out to Indianapolis,” Nussmeier said on The Insiders. “I’ve got Zooms every day, and I’m sure there will be a couple more visits in there. So, I’m just grateful to any organization that’s going to give me a chance.”

The Jets being interested in a potential quarterback is no surprise given the state of the position on the club’s roster. New York is also reportedly going to have a private workout with former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. The Jets hold the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks in the first round as well as the No. 33 and No. 44 overall picks in the second round.

Los Angeles working out Nussmeier privately is intriguing, as the team may be looking to prepare for reigning MVP Matthew Stafford’s eventual retirement. The Rams traded their No. 29 overall pick to the Chiefs as part of the deal for Trent McDuffie, but still have the No. 13 overall pick in the first round from last year’s draft day trade with the Falcons. Los Angeles’ second-round pick is No. 61 overall.

As for the Colts, they recently re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones, but only to a two-year deal. The club also has Riley Leonard on the roster as well as 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, though he has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade.