Garrett Wilson: Malachi Corley’s a brute, like a bowling ball out there

  
Published May 30, 2024 06:51 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only fan of the team’s third-round pick Malachi Corley.

Rodgers called the Western Kentucky product his favorite receiver in the 2024 draft class and the team’s No. 1 wideout is also excited about what he’s seen from his new teammate. Corley’s ability to pick up yards after the catch was praised throughout the pre-draft process and Garrett Wilson raved about it while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“The boy’s a brute and once he catches that ball — he’s got great instinct of where this defense is going to be at, how to make someone miss,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “Like I said, he can go over the middle, take hits. I’m excited to see him run with the ball once we have pads on because I know I wouldn’t be trying to tackle him man. He looks like a prime little bowling ball out there, so I’m excited.”

The Jets also added Mike Williams to the receiving corps and the hope is that a full season of Rodgers, another strong year from Wilson and the presence of the two new faces creates a lot more problems for opposing defenses than they had last year.