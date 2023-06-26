 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson: No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own

  
Published June 26, 2023 09:50 AM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered high praise for wide receiver Garrett Wilson as the Jets’ offseason program wound down this month.

Rodgers said that he believes it is a “legit possibility” that Wilson will be the best receiver in the NFL at some point in his career and that he makes at least one “wow” play in every practice session they have together. At his football camp on Sunday, Wilson said that he feels he has “a lot to prove” after winning offensive rookie of the year in 2022, but that he has set an even higher bar for himself than the one Rodgers set a couple of weeks ago.

I expect more than all that ,” Wilson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “For me, it’s always been about the ultimate confidence in myself and putting the work behind it so you know it can happen when the season comes around. I’m not buying into all that stuff too much. No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own.”

A big 2023 would propel Wilson even further up the list of NFL wideouts and he said he spent the offseason “trying to be a sponge” in order to learn the team’s new offense and make a strong connection with Rodgers. The Jets hope there’s plenty of fruit coming their way as a result of that labor.