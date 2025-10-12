Garrett Wilson on halftime exchange with Aaron Glenn: I was disappointed in the plan

Many people watching Sunday morning’s game between the Jets and Broncos in London were scratching their heads about the Jets’ handling of their final possession of the first half.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had an even stronger reaction. Cameras caught Wilson shouting at head coach Aaron Glenn as the team made their way off the field after letting time run out without running a play for the final 37 seconds of the half. The Jets had converted a fake punt with over a minute left to retain control of the ball, but they moved without urgency throughout the rest of the drive despite being near midfield.

“I just didn’t know exactly what the plan was. Once I figured it out, I was disappointed,” Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Glenn said the team handled things that way because they didn’t want to give the Broncos the ball back with a timeout and time left to put points on the board. When asked about Wilson, Glenn said, via SNY, “who wouldn’t be pissed” with the way things were going offensively in the game.