Garrett Wilson: The Jets have a vision and I have to trust it

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson expects to return to the Jets’ lineup on Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury, but he won’t be returning to the same Jets team that took the field in his last appearance.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were traded for a haul of draft picks that the Jets hope to use to build the cornerstone of a winning team. It leaves a 1-7 team even shorter on talent in the near term, however, and Wilson said on Thursday that he was “shocked” to learn of the deals.

Wilson said he hates that he won’t be playing with Gardner and Williams, but added that he’s “paid to play football” and that he’s excited to continue doing it with the Jets.

“I get paid to catch passes, block, help my teammates out, make plays, you know what I’m saying?” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "[The front office gets] paid to do that. I’m going to play football and I’m excited, man. I’m excited to go at this thing and chase it. They have a vision. Like I said, I don’t get paid to have a vision. They do and they got one and I have to trust them, man. I do.”

Wilson has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He’ll try to add to those totals against the Browns in Sunday’s home game.