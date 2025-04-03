 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith agrees to two-year extension with Raiders

  
Published April 3, 2025 03:01 PM

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said this week that the team was working on signing quarterback Geno Smith to a contract extension and it turns out that the two sides were close to the finish line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith has agreed to a two-year extension with his new team. Smith had one year left on the contract that the Raiders inherited from the Seahawks when they traded for Smith last month.

No financial terms of the new pact have been reported. Smith was scheduled to make $31 million between salary and bonuses this year. His cap number was also set to be $31 million.

The deal will set Smith, who also played for Carroll in Seattle, up for a multi-year run as the starting quarterback in Las Vegas and it is one that the Raiders hopes brings them back into playoff contention in the AFC.