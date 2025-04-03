Geno Smith agrees to two-year extension with Raiders

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said this week that the team was working on signing quarterback Geno Smith to a contract extension and it turns out that the two sides were close to the finish line.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith has agreed to a two-year extension with his new team. Smith had one year left on the contract that the Raiders inherited from the Seahawks when they traded for Smith last month.

No financial terms of the new pact have been reported. Smith was scheduled to make $31 million between salary and bonuses this year. His cap number was also set to be $31 million.

The deal will set Smith, who also played for Carroll in Seattle, up for a multi-year run as the starting quarterback in Las Vegas and it is one that the Raiders hopes brings them back into playoff contention in the AFC.