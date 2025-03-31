Pete Carroll: Raiders “working on” extension for Geno Smith, want him long term

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith with a long-term plan in place for the quarterback. That entails signing Smith to a contract extension.

The Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders because of Smith’s financial expectations.

Smith is headed into the final year of his deal, scheduled to make $31 million this season, but the Raiders are negotiating with Smith’s representation.

“We’re working on it,” coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL’s annual meetings. “Yeah, we’re working on it. G’s excited to get going, get started. He’ll be here when we get rolling. But we are working on it.”

Carroll, who was with Smith for five of the quarterback’s six seasons in Seattle, said Smith isn’t a bridge quarterback. The Raiders traded for him to be their quarterback long term.

“Yes, absolutely. I’m hoping that’s the way it’s going to be,” Carroll said.

In Smith’s two seasons as the full-time starter under Carroll, Smith went 17-15 with two Pro Bowls, 7,906 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Carroll knew when he took the Raiders job he wanted Smith as his quarterback.

“He’s a great competitor,” Carroll said. “His conviction to believe in himself is why he is who he is. That’s why he’s stood through all of these challenges. He’s made it through it, and he’s ready to be on top of the world. He can do anything in this game.”